NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before

WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston.

Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.

“He was suddenly spun around and heard what he thought sounded like an explosion, followed by a loud smash,” a co-worker told police, “clearly deceased on the floor.”

Bradley, 65, and Kathy McGrogan, already shared a home in Wayne with her daughter, fiance and two young children, according to a GoFundMe page.

"They were together for over 12 years, and she was the center of his world," Kori Robino said on the GoFundMe page.

Homicide charge after crash into store

The driver of the RAV 4, Bradley Rein, 53, told police he was at the shopping center trying to get his glasses repaired, according to a police report. He was passing a Barnes & Noble store when his RAV 4 accelerated, according to the report

Police reported to visible signs of intoxication but Rein has been charged with reckless homicide.

Rein told police that his "right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated," according to the report. He unsuccessfully tried to use his left foot to brake to stop the SUV and instead crashed through the front of the store.

South Shore Hospital Emergency Medical Services director Dr. William Tollefsen told the Quincy Patriot Ledger that 10 of the 18 people hospitalized have been released. All will recover from their injuries.

Worker use a tow truck to remove a damaged SUV from inside an Apple store in Hingham, MA 11/23/22 Worker use a tow truck to remove a damaged SUV from inside an Apple store in Hingham, MA 11/23/22 (AP Photo/Steven Senne) loading...

Anger and shock

One of his grown children, Lina Ewe, posted on her Facebook page that she is heartbroken, shocked and angry.

"I'm still trying to process this because I don't want to believe it my heart is shattered Pops. Me and the boys love you SOOOOOOOOO sooooooo soooooooo much.

Bradley was a “great man who took care of his family," a friend was quoted as saying by NBC Boston.

