Driver’s bizarre explanation for killing NJ man, hurting 16 at Apple Store

The driver of an SUV that went through the window of an Apple Store outside Boston on Monday morning, killing a New Jersey man and hurting 16 others, told police that his foot got stuck on the accelerator.

Even though the driver was not found to have any obvious signs of impairment, he has been charged with homicide by reckless operation.

Fatal crash into the Apple Store: What happened?

The Toyota RAV 4 went through the front of the store at the Derby Shops shopping area in Hingham, Massachusetts killed Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the RAV 4, Bradley Rein, 53, told police he was at the shopping center trying to get his glasses repaired, according to a police report. He was passing a Barnes & Noble store when his RAV 4 accelerated, according to the report

Rein told police that his "right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated," according to the report. He unsuccessfully tried to use his left foot to brake to stop the SUV and instead crashed through the front of the store.

The report does not disclose how Rein's foot became stuck.

No impairment issues reported

Rein told police he had not consumed alcohol or drug on Monday and blew a 0.00 during a breathalyzer test. He also consented to a blood alcohol test at a hospital, according to the report.

He told police he had no medical issues that would cause him to be impaired and had the vehicle serviced regularly.

During his arraignment, the prosecution said a witness estimated Rein was traveling at 60 mph when he drove through the window.

Rein pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. He posted $100,000 bail and was ordered not to drive and not to leave the state without the court's permission.

The police report said that Bradley worked for GMS Construction and was moving a barrier outside the store with a co-worker. Apple told Boston 25 News that Bradley was a “professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

A friend of Bradley's told reporter Mike Sacccone that Bradley had a wife, children and grandkids

