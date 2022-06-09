NJ man indicted in 2 knifepoint rapes in Westfield, Plainfield

A Plainfield man has been indicted in two violent sexual assaults, which happened two weeks apart last year in Plainfield and Westfield.

Terence Rhue, 23, was indicted by a Union County grand jury on 17-counts, three of them first-degree aggravated sexual assault, stemming from the attacks on two different women.

On Oct. 19, Westfield police responded to a a daytime report of a sex assault by an armed intruder.

Sketch released after Westfield armed sex assault in October 2021 (UCPO) Sketch released after Westfield armed sex assault in October 2021 (UCPO) loading...

A woman said she had returned to her home in the area of Forest and Longfellow Avenues just before 1 p.m., where she was attacked inside by a man with a knife.

He then took a “number of valuables” before leaving, Union County Prosecutor William Daniel announced Thursday.

Rhue was arrested two days later.

In December, prosecutors announced that DNA evidence from an earlier sexual assault in Plainfield had also been linked to Rhue.

In that attack on Oct. 4 around 8:40 p.m., Plainfield police were called to the area of Randolph Road.

A woman said she had gotten out of her car in the parking lot of an apartment complex, when she was forcibly grabbed, punched and sexually assaulted at knifepoint.

(Plainfield Police/Google Maps) (Plainfield Police/Google Maps) loading...

Rhue has also been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, three counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes and two counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

In addition, Rhue was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, third-degree terroristic threats and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with the Westfield sexual assault.

“Shocking crimes of this nature that strike at the very heart of the safety and security of our Citizens in and around their homes are intolerable and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office will spare no resource or amount of effort in helping these victims achieve justice,” Daniel said in a written statement.

He thanked local and state law enforcement agencies for collaborating on the case.

Rhue has remained at Essex County Jail since his arrest, pending a post-indictment arraignment.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

