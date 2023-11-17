NJ man will spend life in prison for gunning down pregnant woman

🔴 NJ pregnant woman killed weeks before expected delivery

🔴 Father of the baby waited to shoot her

🔴 Convicted killer gets life

PATERSON — A 33-year-old man found guilty of gunning down the mother of his unborn child, weeks before the baby’s expected delivery, would now be spending the rest of his life in prison.

Donqua Thomas, of Paterson, was convicted by a Passaic County Superior Court jury of murdering 31-year-old Remy Lee three years ago.

Remy Lee (JohnBHouston Funeral Home)

On the afternoon of Oct. 29, 2020, Thomas parked outside Lee’s home along Christina Place in Paterson and waited for 90 minutes.

As Lee arrived, Thomas shot her four times and then drove off.

Paterson site of 2020 murder (Google Maps)

Family and first responders rushed to help Lee, who was taken to a local hospital where her baby was delivered.

The new mother then died, while the newborn survived.

Following his June trial, Thomas also was convicted of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons not to possess firearms.

