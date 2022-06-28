NJ man dies after driving wrong way on Parkway express lane

MIDDLETOWN — A driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on the Garden State Parkway on Monday evening.

An Acura TL driven by Hamilton W. Smith 3rd, 29, of Lincoln Park, was traveling south in the northbound express lanes when hit a Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck head-on around 7:25 p.m. near Exit 114 in Middletown, according to State Police trooper Brandi Slota.

The impact caused the pick-up to overturn while the Acura went down an embankment.

Smith, the only person in the Accura, died in the crash, according to Slota. The driver of the pick-up sustained minor injuries and the passenger was not hurt.

Slota said the investigation is active and did not disclose why Smith may have been driving the wrong way.

The express lanes of the Parkway were closed from Asbury Park to Middletown for several hours Monday night.

The crash is the fifth fatal crash on the Parkway in Monmouth County this year and the 14th on the entire roadway.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

