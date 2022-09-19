ATLANTIC CITY — A Camden man has been found guilty of the sexual assault of a 61-year-old Claridge Hotel housekeeper.

Following a six-day trial, Kye Hardison, 35, was convicted Monday on three counts including first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and burglary.

Atlantic County prosecutors said in a statement that they would pursue a sentence of up to life in prison for Hardison given his "criminal history and the particularly egregious nature of this sexual assault." The normal sentence would be ten to 20 years in state prison, according to prosecutors.

According to Atlantic City police, the sexual assault took place on July 7, 2020 in a room at the Claridge Hotel on South Indiana Avenue.

An investigation revealed that Hardison had entered a room on the twelfth floor without permission. The victim, a 61-year-old housekeeper, opened the door and saw Hardison inside.

Soon after, Hardison forced the woman into the room and sexually assaulted her, according to police. He fled the hotel around 3:15 p.m. but was trailed by another Claridge hotel employee who directed police to Hardison's location.

Along with potential prison time, prosecutors expect Hardison's sentence to include that he be required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and face parole supervision for life if he is ever released.

Hardison's conviction comes less than two weeks after a New York man was sentenced for the violent rape of a Bally's Hotel and Casino housekeeper in 2018. Jamel Carlton, 38, was sentenced to 42 years in state prison.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

