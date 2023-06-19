🔴 Bebe Rehxa was hit by a cell phone thrown from the audience

🔴 A Manalapan man was charged with assault

🔴 The singer posted a picture of her injury

A New Jersey man was charged with throwing a phone at singer Bebe Rehxa while she performed in New York City on Sunday night.

Video shows the 33-year-old singer on the rooftop stage at Pier 17 on her "Best F'n Night of My Life Tour" when the phone landed on her forehead. She spun around and fell to the ground, doubled over in pain. A half dozen members of the stage crew came out to help Rehxa.

A second video (CAUTION: language) showed her holding her hand on her wound walking with first responders as the crowd cheered her name.

Charged with assault

The NYPD said Nicolas Malvagna, 27, of Manalapan, was charged with assault just before midnight and arrested at the 1 Precinct. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Malvagna works at K9 Resorts in East Brunswick, according to his Linkedin account.

Owner Judy Gorski told The Daily Mail she was shocked to learn of Malvagna's arrest. She said his actions do not "align with our values as a company."

“We are aware of the incident on Sunday. Because this is not a K9 Resorts matter, we refer all questions to the New York Police Department," a K9 Resorts spokesman told New Jersey 101.5.

Rehxa recovers from injury

The singer early Monday afternoon posted a picture on her Instagram of a small bandage over a cut above her left eye giving the thumbs up.

"I'm good," she wrote.

She also put the message to song on her TikTok account singing, "I'm good and I'm doing alright."

Rehxa is scheduled to perform Friday in Philadelphia.

