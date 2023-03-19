NJ man charged in fatal shooting outside Bally’s Casino

🚨 A shooting outside Bally's Hotel and Casino has left an Atlantic City man dead

🚨 Authorities say a retired cop helped to catch the suspected killer

🚨 The investigation is ongoing

ATLANTIC CITY — An Egg Harbor City man is charged with murder after a fatal shooting outside of Bally's Hotel and Casino, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Cops responding to a call of a man shot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning found the victim outside Johnny Rockets, which is connected to Bailey's. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Eric Wynn, of Atlantic City.

Investigators immediately began working to find the gunman responsible. According to prosecutors, retired Atlantic City police officer Shawn Steuber played a key role in tracking down the suspect using camera feeds at the ACHILES Surveillance Center.

Jahlil Boston, 34, was arrested minutes after the shooting. Authorities said that Boston still had the handgun used in the murder. The Egg Harbor City man is not legally able to carry a firearm because of multiple prior offenses including robbery, according to state Department of Corrections records.

The prosecutor's office said that the shooting was not a "random act of violence" and that Wynn and Boston knew each other.

Along with murder, Boston is charged with five weapons offenses and three drug offenses. He is accused of carrying a firearm with a large-capacity magazine while dealing cocaine.

Boston is being held at Atlantic County jail pending a court appearance. The ACPO Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

