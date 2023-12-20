NJ man busted for lying about police assault

🚔 NJ man accused police of assault

🚔 Body cam video proves otherwise

🚔 Filing a false police report could mean fines, jail time

EVESHAM — A 42-year-old man has landed in trouble, after police said he lied about being assaulted by an officer responding to a 911 call.

On Aug. 3, Evesham police were called to the first block of Lakeside Drive.

Burlington County (Canva) loading...

James Newhouse, of Marlton, later reported that an officer physically assaulted and hurt him, while on scene for that service call.

However, body-worn cameras used by the Evesham officers, captured the entirety of the contact with Newhouse, including the specific timeframe in which he said he had been assaulted. No video footage shows such contact, police have said.

An internal affairs investigation also included interviews with available witnesses and a review of all investigative reports.

On Nov. 30, Newhouse was charged with third-degree filing a false police report.

His first appearance in Burlington County Superior Court was pending.

In announcing the charge, the police department encouraged members of the public to report any wrongdoing by officers.

“The Evesham Police Department expects the highest levels of professionalism from our officers and we strive to maintain public trust with the community we serve.”

Conviction on a third-degree count of filing a false police report could be punishable by a fine of up to $15,000 or three to five years in prison.

