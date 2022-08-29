NJ man gets prison for bloody carjacking in Lakewood

A 36-year-old Ocean County man who admitted to a violent carjacking nearly four years ago has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

John Bailey, of the Bayville section of Berkeley Township, pleaded guilty in June to charges stemming from the late 2018 incident.

Bailey has confessed to approaching a 20-year-old woman who was sitting inside a car outside her Lakewood home on Dec. 5.

She gave him directions but said no when he asked for a ride, after which Bailey briefly walked away before turning back and smashing her window, getting into the car and choking the woman, prosecutors said.

He then began to drive the car away while threatening to kill her but the young woman managed to escape the moving vehicle and ran to a nearby house for help.

The victim was treated for neck and head injuries and a bite mark to her leg.

Police did find her vehicle later that same day, abandoned in Jackson with blood stains on the rear driver’s side door and quarter panel.

It wasn't until June 2020 that the DNA profile from the blood stain on the vehicle came up as a possible match to Bailey, as alerted by the New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Sciences.

Months later, Bailey underwent a court-ordered DNA swab and by early 2021, the results proved to be a match.

A carjacking charge was filed on January 5, 2021, and Bailey was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a wanted person.

Before the end of that month, he was arrested in Perth Amboy and taken to Ocean County jail, where he has remained since then.

He must serve at least 85% of his prison sentence before being considered for parole.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

