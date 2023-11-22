These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most
Holiday shopping has been expected to reach near-record levels this year, as the National Retail Federation has forecast spending of between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion over November and December.
How much of that would be spent in-person remained to be seen, as the convenience of online shopping has become an unavoidable challenge for stores.
New Jersey's malls have seen lots of turnover, which started before the COVID-19 pandemic and drastically accelerated from there.
Adults from multiple generations — boomers on down to millennials — have fond memories of mall stores that are no longer an option, as seen in the roundup below.
Despite its difficult and delayed beginnings, American Dream was even recently named among the nation's best malls.
NJ malls as a whole have found themselves navigating a rebirth, by offering a mix of entertainment venues, new stores and more interactive opportunities.
One annual such mall visit is photos with Santa, as planned at the following locations...
