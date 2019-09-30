NJ Lottery’s new ‘Cash Pop’ game — win with just 1 number

A new lottery game is now available at New Jersey retailers called Cash Pop -- and you can win by picking just one number.

Acting Lottery Director James Carey said players can win by matching one number to the number drawn, with numbers from 1 to 15. There's a corresponding, randomly assigned prize, from 5 times the wager to 250 times the wager.

"The more you wager, up to $10, the higher the potential jackpot," he said.

Prizes in Cash Pop range from $5 to $250 for a $1 wager; a $10 bet can win as much as $2,500. Drawings for Cash Pop are held every 15 minutes, on the quarter hour, around the clock.

"The New Jersey Lottery is the first lottery in the country to be offering Cash Pop," Carey said. "And we're really excited for it. We think it's a lot of fun. It looks a little bit different, it plays a little bit different and I think players are going to really enjoy it."

