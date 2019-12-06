During this lame-duck session, the New Jersey legislature is working hard to pass new laws that might be too controversial if anyone was paying attention.

It's an old political trick that has been going on in Jersey for a long time. Drivers licenses for illegals, criminals voting while still serving their sentences, higher taxes on businesses and a virtual elimination of freelancers and independent contractors and a very ignorant and harmful ban on plastic grocery bags.

Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick joined me on air to discuss how the Democratic majority is taking all of us for granted because they simply do not fear the voters. I am off on Monday morning, but will come roaring back on Tuesday to shine a light on the egregious actions being taken by morally bankrupt, elite insiders like Steve Sweeney, Craig Coughlin, Bob Smith, Gurbir Grewal and others.

We can fix NJ, but I need you to stand with me. Let's get to work.

