Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Craig Allen LIVE from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Studios

Join New Jersey 101.5's Craig Allen as he broadcasts live from the New Jersey Natural Gas Studio on the boardwalk in Asbury Park on Saturday, August 31st at 3:00 PM! Stop by and say 'hi' to Craig and the Jersey Prize Team!

Aug 31, 2019

New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio

3rd & 4th Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

THE FINALS of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s!

The Big Joe Jersey Talent Show wraps up for 2019 on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach. The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp. This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Beauitful - The Carol King Musical, Jersey Boys, The Color Purple, Cats, and more! Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Sep 1, 2019

Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Pt Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Labor Day Weekend - End of Summer Block Party

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City will host a Block Party during the Labor Day Weekend, on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 12- 4 PM. We'll host a variety of sports related events in the plaza area along with a Duck Pond, Prize Wheel and Photo Booth. A DJ will entertain the shoppers and encourage them to participate in events and visit the Tanger booth. A center wide sidewalk sale will take place August 30 - September 2nd.

Aug 30, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019

Tanger Outlets Atlantic City

2014 Baltic Ave., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Rollin’ Rods Car Show

Bellview Winery is excited to host the annual Rollin’ Rods Car Show! These cars are tuned, tested and polished to a shine in hopes of going home with a first place trophy. During the car show there will be live music on stage, a Chinese auction with over 200 beautifully wrapped prizes, food vendors, and of course wine tasting!

Sep 1, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic Ave., Landisville, NJ 08326

BERGEN COUNTY

Filipino American Festival

Cultural show, Filipino foods, vendors, fashion show, entertainment, beverages, arts, outdoor, bubble tea and more.

Sep 1, 2019

Overpeck Park

199 Challenger Rd., Ridgefield Park, NJ 07666

CAPE MAY COUNTY

23rd Annual AirFest

NASW's largest event of the year, AirFest will include displays of the Colling's Foundation vintage World War II bomber planes, food trucks, live music, vendors, and much more!

Aug 30, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019

NASW Aviation Museum

500 Forrestal Rd., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Hands on History

Two days of family-friendly, interactive and educational fun are planned for Historic Cold Spring Village's "Hands-on History" Weekend. Children will be given a "Pastport" at the start of their Village trip, which can be stamped at the buildings they visit after completing a take-home craft or activity, like writing with a quill pen, carding wool or making a pinch pot. Pastports can be redeemed at the Country Store for a free treat! Other family-friendly activities include games and live entertainment. $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 are admitted free. Unlimited free admission is available with Village membership.

Aug 31, 2019 - Sep 1, 2019

Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9, Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX

Just Be You Performing Arts Youth Film Festival

A film festival completely dedicated to the youth, about the youth, and for the youth, returns for it’s second season. The 2nd Annual Just Be You Performing Arts Youth Film Festival (Just Be You Festival for short) will take place on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Rutgers University Paul Robeson Campus Center Dance Theater – 350 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Newark, New Jersey 07102. The festival will feature film screenings of short-films by kid and teen filmmakers from all over the world, with a special spotlight on New Jersey youth filmmakers.

Aug 30, 2019

Paul Robeson Campus Center, Rutgers University

350 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Newark, NJ 07102

Nutley Street Fair & Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music, performances, children's rides, game trailer, petting zoo, martial arts exhibitions, and more. Average event attendance is 20,000. For more information and applications, call, email or go to our website.

Sep 1, 2019

Centre St. & Franklin Ave., Nutley, NJ 07110

HUDSON COUNTY

Wellness Festival

Rapha Wellness Center located in Bayonne presents it's Inaugural Wellness Festival for the entire Hudson County family. Expect workshops from holistic experts, food, smoothies, zumba, boot camp, meditation and more. There's yoga pretty much all day, as well as a VIP Wellness Tent which offers things like reflexology, aromatherapy, holistic facials, massages, and green juices. There will be plenty fun for children and adults with cooling stations and fun activities. Take the moment to reflect, refresh and rejuvenate your mind. Come with us on this wellness journey and discover your inner peace through meditation, workshops, panel sharing and community activities. Celebrate life by being present, being here at this moment, and embrace yourself as a being. Wellness vendors will be set up all around the park Enjoy healthy food and drinks Live music throughout a park Yoga - bring your own mat. All ages are welcome.

Aug 31, 2019

G. Thomas DiDomenico Park

W. 16th St., Bayonne, NJ 07002

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Snack Attack Comedy Show

Snack attack is a comedy show combined with a cooking competition. Part gut-busting laughs, part gut-filling snacks, this show will leave you fully satisfied. Over the course of the show, the hosts will serve up hilarious comedians while simultaneously making a snack from scratch, and you will decide the winner. This month, the hosts will each make a snack featuring chocolate chips. Headliner Carmen Lagala recently made her T.V. debut on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and has been on Comedy Central. Co-Host Ben Miller is currently ranked in the top 30 roast battlers in NYC and once 3-D printed cookies in a university lab. Co-Host Mark Henely has been nominated for Asbury Park's comedian of the year two years in a row and also supports every color of Mountain Dew. Join them for an evening of food and laughter, featuring: Bobby Sheehan Matt Maran Martin Mgidi Tito Cartagena Devon Hall Saturday, August 31st at the George St. Co-Op, doors 8 pm, show starts at 8:30. Tickets are $7

Aug 31, 2019

George St. Co-Op

89 Morris St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

BBQ & Craft Beer Festival

Our annual BBQ & Craft Beer Festival is back for three more mouth-watering days! Come celebrate the juiciest, most tender BBQ the Jersey Shore has to offer. And wash everything down with a great selection of brews in our Craft Beer Garden. Enjoy everything from fall-off-the-bone ribs, to tender pulled pork, to melt-in-you-mouth brisket.

Aug 31, 2019 - Sep 2, 2019

Monmouth Park Racetrack

Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

MORRIS COUNTY

35th Scandinavian Fest ScanFest '19

Heritage festival celebrating the cultures & current life of the Scandinavian / Nordic countries & regions: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden with a full day of variouis foods, hand-crafts & gifts, reenactors, Vikings (only limited pillage and raviging1), demonstrating artisans, special children's activities, 6 performance stages and contest field arena, dancing, music, folkdress.... and not to be missed, the 9th all-Jersey wife-carry contest finals. ( Whazzat ? Grab a wife. Any wife. or rent one of our lightweights, and carry her through our obstacle course to win her weight in beer. ) Much more information and discounted advanved-sale tickets on our website.

Sep 1, 2019

NJ Vasa Park

1 Vasa Dr., Budd Lake, NJ 07840

Riverdale's Labor Day Street Fair

Labor Day Monday Street Fair with Non-stop live music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 100 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall , kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play! Rain or Shine.

Sep 2, 2019

52 Newark Pompton Tpk., Riverdale, NJ 07457

PASSAIC COUNTY

Carnival by the Lake

Pompton Lakes Elks will once again be running the Carnival 🎡 by the Lake. 15 Perrin ave Pompton Lakes , August 29,30,31,and September 1 being Pompton Day. Come out and have some fun and benefit the various charities with in the Elks Lodge.

Aug 29, 2019 - Sep 1, 2019

Pompton Lakes Elks #1895

15 Perrin Ave., Pompton Lakes, NJ 07442

Clifton Food Truck, Music & Art Festival

Clifton City Hall Center, 900 Clifton Avenue Sponsors: City of Clifton Veteran's Committee - Veteran's Day Parade Clifton Art Center – Art in the Park Campaign Come and celebrate a day in the sun while supporting local Vets and the Arts! Fabulous food trucks, fun for the kids and great live music! Bring your family - plenty of fun for all. Bring blankets and chairs - pop up tents permitted. Featuring a variety of delicious food trucks, Beer garden, live entertainment, Vendors, art show and sale, Children's craft station and free parking. Admission - $5, Kids under 10 free Buy at the door or online at Eventbrite.

Sep 1, 2019

Clifton City Hall Complex

900 Clifton Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013

Annual Labor Day Parade 2019

The Annual Labor Day Parade, co-sponsored by the American Labor Museum/Botto House National Landmark, the Borough of Haledon and the City of Paterson. Step-off is at 1:30 pm at the Botto House in Haledon. The parade finishes at the Great Falls Historic District in the City of Paterson. This year's Labor Day Parade honors International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 827 officers and members. On September 1st the Museum will be open to visitors, the Museum Store will be open to the public before the parade step-off. Community organizations, unions, businesses, cultural groups, and individuals interested in joining this historic march may contact the Museum by phone or email. A Commemorative Journal records the names of participants and all those who make donations to defray the cost of the parade. Parade sponsors may donate $100 to have their names recorded on a Commemorative Mug.

Sep 1, 2019

American Labor Museum/Botto House National Landmark

83 Norwood St., Haledon, NJ 07508

SUSSEX COUNTY

Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Beer Fest

Come out to Skylands Stadium for the Sussex County Miners' third annual Food Truck & Craft Beer Fest. This sizzling hot summer party will enable everybody to enjoy two of the season's best pastimes, watching a ballgame and feasting on decadently delicious foods and mouthwatering beers. Plus fans will receive a free mini bat presented by nelsonurkiaguy.com while supplies last. During the evening fans can enjoy live music performed by singer, songwriter and guitarist, Rob Matarazzo. After the game, fans are invited to stick around for an explosive fireworks show! Gates open at 4:35 pm with first pitch at 6:05 pm.

Aug 31, 2019

Skylands Stadium

94 Championship Pl., Augusta, NJ 07822

Tour de Farm New Jersey - Sussex County

The Tour de Farm Sussex County, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, is one of two 2019 bicycling tours which will help promote our NJ Farmers and their Farms. The Sussex County Cycling Tour starts and ends at: Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ We will be offering 3 different rides at the Tour de Farm Sussex County (routes & lengths subject to change), Shortest = 20 miles, Medium = 34 miles, Longest = 48 miles. Ride distances are mainly determined by which farms are participating. A cycling ticket includes: A locally-sourced BREAKFAST, a TDF t-shirt (for the first 400 registrants), participant wristband, small tastings along the cycling route, water along the cycling route, bathrooms at each farm, free day-of parking at the start/finish, route signage marking every turn, cue sheets, SAG wagon support AND LUNCH. A driver in car ticket includes: A locally-sourced BREAKFAST, a TDF t-shirt (for the first 400 registrants), participant wristband, and more. See website.

Sep 1, 2019

Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822