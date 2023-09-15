NJ job fair to be held later this month in Monmouth County

🔴 Monmouth County will host a fall job fair later this month

LINCROFT — If you’re looking for a job, the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is holding a 2023 Fall Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 28 in Lincroft.

The job fair will be held at the Robert J. Collins Arena at Brookdale Community College from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with early access from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for those with disabilities, and for veterans.

Participating organizations are expected to offer full-time and part-time jobs, temporary employment, and/or internship opportunities.

“The Board of County Commissioners is excited to partner with the Division of Workforce Development to provide this free event to county residents who are looking for a new job or pursuing a new career path,” Commissioner Director Tom A. Arnone said.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with employers who are looking to fill positions in fields like finance, logistics and manufacturing, healthcare, law enforcement, and more.

Registration is not needed to attend but attendees are encouraged to bring enough copies of their resume to share with prospective employers.

A full list of participating businesses will be posted here. Free parking for attendees will be available in Lot 7.

