NJ job fair in Cherry Hill; hire-on-the-spot event in Roselle

A new hire on-the-spot job fair sponsored by The Union County Board of Commissioners will be open for Union County residents only on Wednesday, September 22.

The job fair will be held at the Warinanco Sports Center in Union County's Warinanco Park, located at 1 Park Drive in Roselle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, South Jersey residents can take advantage of the Employment Weekly Job Fair in partnership with Camden County being held Friday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Nordstrom Corridor of the Cherry Hill Mall.

Businesses will be on hand at this free event showcasing both full-time and part-time openings and other opportunities. Kaye Peronnel said there are a number of positions available for warehouse, forklift, office, production, fulfillment, and customer service throughout New Jersey and Philadelphia.

Debbie Ann Anderson, director for the Department of Human Services in Union County, said the Roselle job fair is very much needed because through COVID-19, a lot of people lost their jobs and a lot of businesses shrunk their employee status. But now, the county is trying to partner with local businesses to get people back to work.

She said the county's partners are working in conjunction with the American Job Center to make sure that the individuals who are coming have all the skills that are needed so they can be interviewed on-the-spot and get hired on-the-spot that very day.

Anderson said when the Department of Labor dropped the extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits, about 14,400 Union County residents lost their extra jobless claims benefits. Now they need an opportunity to look for a job and get back to work.

Through the American Rescue plan, passed by President Joe Biden earlier this year, Anderson said job seekers are really getting the opportunity to go for jobs because this funding allows Union County to have more frequent job fairs and more targeted job fairs for residents.

FedEx, UPS, NJ Transit, Amazon, Farmland and Wakefern are among the many firms that will be on hand at the job fair, she added.

Job seekers are asked to pre-register by filling out an online form at https://ucnj.org/dhs/2021-job-fair.

Attendees are also advised to bring their resumes with them and wear appropriate attire for interviews.

Vendors who wish to participate should also pre-register on the same site. Tables, chairs, table cloths and water will be provided and there will be a private area set up for interviews.

Masks are optional for fully vaccinated job fair attendees. Those who are not vaccinated must mask up and practice social distancing.

"The job fair creates an opportunity for job seekers and vendors to look for a job, have a better quality of life and build a future in Union County," Anderson said.

She is looking forward to continued job fairs to happen and continued partnerships with their corporate leadership.