New Jersey is now a "safe haven" for residents of any state to enjoy equal access to quality health care services, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order that directs all departments and agencies to protect all persons — including patients and health care professionals — against potential repercussions resulting from providing or receiving gender-affirming health care services.

"Across the nation, we are witnessing attacks led by certain states that seek to undermine the equality, dignity, and safety of the LGBTQIA+ community, especially transgender and non-binary youth," Murphy said. "As leaders, our greatest responsibility is ensuring that every person we represent, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression, is entitled to respect, fairness, and freedom."

"New Jersey continues to be one of the best states in the nation to live as an LGBTQ+ person," said Christian Fuscarino, executive director of Garden State Equality.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

