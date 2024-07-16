NJ inventor has solved the energy problem but….

One of our neighbors has solved the problem of sustainable renewable energy. You can run your car with it. You can power your home with it. It's a hydrogen fuel cell.

The man who has been working on this for decades is an old friend of the radio station, Mike Strizki. You may have heard him call into the station over the years. We first met Mike over 20 years ago when he brought his retrofitted Toyota to the station for us to drive.

He came to the radio station last week in a hydrogen fuel cell car MADE by Toyota. The vehicle he showed us is the Toyota Mirai.

They are making them and selling them around the world, including here in the U.S. The problem is the charging stations. There are very very few. Why? Big oil. This is the answer to the energy question. It's clean. It's renewable. It's made from the most abundant molecule on the planet.

I drove the car and it has all of the power and feel of a regular gasoline-powered car, but it runs on a hydrogen fuel cell. The technology is revolutionary, and Mike has been working on it and perfecting it for years.

His entire house runs on hydrogen. His house is completely powered by it and you can take virtual or in-person tours. You need to check it out. The EVs that the government including the state of New Jersey is pushing are 97% reliant on fossil fuels to charge them.

The technology has no emissions unless you count water. Yes, water that you can drink! Why isn't our brilliant Governor pushing this technology and installing fuel cell recharging stations throughout the state?

If he or anyone in government really cares about the planet and the environment, they would be screaming from the rooftops to get this technology implemented everywhere. They would love the gas tax revenue and the wealthy like Murphy protect wealthy interests like oil companies. Check out his hydrogen-powered lawn mower.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oTWn1tggUD8

Or this off-road utility vehicle.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MeYYeIsK5D0

His off-grid portable charge system could save businesses, governments and private citizens millions of dollars in energy costs. It's available now.

There is so much to look into and discover about this new energy source that it begs the question, why aren't we all doing this now? He's even made a movie about this called "At War With The Dinosaurs".

I have known Mike for years. He is not doing this for the money or recognition. He's doing it because he wants to leave a cleaner, safer planet for his children and grandchildren. And that's what we all want too!

It looks like and runs just like a regular car.

That H2O button on the console dispenses water, the only emission from the vehicle.

That's mini fan powered by a small hydrogen fuel cell that lasts for hours.

It's proven technology that is easily explained....well somewhat.

Mike made the power inverter and charger in the trunk that could power 60

homes during an emergency. (Does not come with the car)

Under the hood it looks like any other gasoline powered car on the road today.

We just ran the car for almost an hour and the engine was cool enough to touch.

They are widely used in Japan and South Korea where they have invested in the refueling stations.

