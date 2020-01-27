It hasn’t even been two years since the Democrats steamrolled New Jersey Republicans and ousting all, but one GOP Member of Congress. And in classic fashion, the arrogance of winning politicians will likely be their undoing.

In at least two races, the GOP challengers have a good shot at winning. The 7th District with Tom Kean Jr. taking on incumbent Trump hater Tom Malinowski and in the 11th where newcomer Rosemary Becchi will be taking on incumbent Mikie Sherrill who essentially ran as a wannabe Republican knowing that the district leans pro-Trump.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Seems Sherrill is gonna have a tough time defending her votes lining up with Nancy Pelosi most of the time, according to Rosemary, 98% of the time! Will be interesting to see how Sherrill defends impeachment, sanctuary state policies and tax hikes. For her part, Rosemarie is ready for a fight. She joined me on the broadcast Monday morning.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: