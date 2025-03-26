NJ, I need your help: Am I weird for doing this on the toilet?

After the story came out about a New Jersey man being dragged out of an airplane bathroom for being in there way too long, we started talking on NJ101.5’s afternoon show about certain bathroom tendencies.

For instance: how long is too long to be in there?

That’s not the question I’m going to ask of you, but we’ll get to that.

Don’t be uncomfortable, we all have to go. It’s not weird to talk about.

When you have to use the restroom, is it normal to bring your phone with you?

When it came up on the show, my co-host seemed to think it was out of the ordinary to look at your phone on the throne, I would argue it’s the only way to pass the time.

Callers agreed: it’s the time to check your email or catch up on news without anyone bothering you.

Heck, where else will you have the zen to figure out that day’s Wordle?

In one study conducted by NordVPN, 65% of respondents said they use their phones in the bathroom.

So while I think it’s totally normal to clear out your junk mail or listen to a podcast while you get your other business done, others seem to think it’s a faux pas.

What do you think? Am I the weirdo? I’m really putting myself out here so I need you to be totally honest and answer the poll below.

