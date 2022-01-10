NJ hotels under attack — Your business is next (Opinion)

Steve Sweeney simply can't let it go. He lost to Ed the Trucker and it seems he going to take out his bitterness on the middle and working class in New Jersey.

Remember last week when I brought you the conversation from the African American Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Jersey about a bill that would deal a crushing blow to small businesses, especially those which are minority-owned?

In the lame-duck session before the new Senate is sworn in, Sweeney is pushing a bill that would eliminate non-union contractors from bidding on public projects. What the public may not know is that 98% of minority-owned construction shops are non-union and would be excluded from the process. - Bill Spadea

What we now know is that the same bill may have an even harsher impact on New Jersey's hotel industry.

The idea of forcing local hotels to unionize in conjunction with the never-ending emergency powers that have prevented owners from evicting homeless occupants could be the death knell for many New Jersey hospitality locations.

Joining me on the morning show Monday to explain just how dangerous the Trenton assault on business is going to be is Rich Gandhi who heads up www.reformlodging.org

Delta Hotel in Woodbridge (Delta Hotel)

Think this only impacts hotel owners? Think again

We also heard from several stakeholders across the state including the Chairman of the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association, Bhavesh Patel.

Violating "at-will" employment by preventing termination of bad employees until a 90-day probationary period has passed. If the employee is terminated after 90 days, the owner is dinged by an increase in unemployment tax.

Another bill coming up on the final day of the lame-duck session is yet another attack on private business. This one requires hotel buyers to offer employment for each worker currently at the property being sold. With ZERO reduction in compensation.

Think this only impacts hotel owners? Think again. If the government can force this on hotels, mark my words, your business is next.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

