Radical abortion bill is Sweeney’s parting shot (Opinion)

Steve Sweeney is bitter and desperate. Bitter for being defeated by a political newcomer, Ed the Trucker, and desperate to stay relevant so he can run for governor in 2025.

He's working hard to do everything he can to appeal to the radical left in New Jersey, way beyond most Democrats, so he can prevent a primary challenge from the left.

If successful, he'll run with the support of the crazies and then move to the center in an attempt to win moderates. The flaw in his plan is that it's obvious to anyone paying attention. The other problem is that the bills are bad, really bad.

I have had many conversations with my liberal Democratic friends. I do live in Princeton, after all. It's clear that there are now three groups in the abortion debate: pro-life, pro-choice (personally opposed but doesn't want government banning), and the radical pro-abortion crowd who equate the right to an abortion to women's equality even up to the moment the baby's head appears.

Dr. Gerald Burke, a New Jersey OB-GYN, joined me to discuss some of the most radical components of the proposed bill including the fact that non-physicians assistants, midwives, and nurse practitioners will all be legally empowered to perform surgical abortions.

This is a dangerous and radical bill.

This alone is a reason to kill the bill as the potential for harm to patients may jump dramatically.

Parental notification is gone, kids who wouldn't be able to watch certain shows without parental consent will not be allowed to engage a practitioner and have an abortion without so much as mom or dad having a say. Plus an elimination of a health care worker's right to not be involved with abortion based on their personal or religious beliefs.

This is a dangerous and radical bill that simply doesn't reflect the majority of liberal Democrats, let alone independents and Republican residents in the Garden State.

That's why it's being pushed through without public input on the last day of the legislative session where many of the legislators voting will be out of the job tomorrow.

The bill itself and the corrupt process are the problems. This is another example of how a small radical minority of corrupt politicians including Speaker Craig Coughlin, Steve Sweeney, and Phil Murphy are taking our great state over the cliff.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

