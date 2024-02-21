NJ homeowner went beyond cash for kids who shoveled snow

Before we get into it, let's first give a couple of big shoutouts. One for the teens who went door-to-door offering to shovel snow, and those homeowners who welcomed their services.

It's something you don't see too often nowadays. But every now and then, young entrepreneurs take advantage of the snow and head out with their shovels to help their neighbors out.

So far in 2024, we've had our fair share of snowstorms. Although nothing record-breaking, it can be backbreaking work for some of us to have to shovel the snow ourselves.

Which is why it's awesome to see kids and teens still going the old-fashioned route. And I'm happy to report that my neighborhood is among those that have kids willing to go out and help their neighbors.

Unfortunately, I don't have any actual pictures of the kids who did this for my neighbor, but I wish I did. I was, however, able to see what my neighbor did for them.

It was for the snow that hit the Garden State during the overnight hours between Monday, February 12, and Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Our area got hit by one of those bands that dumped in excess of 10 inches.

Major Nor'Easter Hits East Coast Getty Images loading...

I had already shoveled my walkways and driveway by the time these young men came around, so it was a little late for me. However, my neighbor across the street was still snowed in so they offered to help them.

I only saw them starting off the job when I had to run to the store. When I got back, they had already finished.

But they were still there, hanging with my neighbor. They were just chatting and drinking hot chocolate.

Photo via Lilechka75 Photo via Lilechka75 loading...

I later asked my neighbor about that and she confirmed that she did, indeed, make them hot chocolate for all their hard work. On top of that, they were also paid cash.

It honestly makes me wish I waited to shovel my home just to give them the opportunity to pick up more work. I love to see kids and teens going out and doing the old-school thing looking for work with snow shovels.

But what my neighbor did just added that extra touch. It was sweet of her to throw in hot chocolate on top of cash payment for a job well done.

Photo by Giancarlo Duarte on Unsplash Photo by Giancarlo Duarte on Unsplash loading...

And kudos to the young men offering their services. The next time it snows, I'll be sure to wait for you, along with an extra snack for you to enjoy.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.