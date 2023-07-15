NJ home to some of the most popular grocery stores in America

No one can deny that New Jersey is home to many of the nation's favorite grocery stores. From small mom-and-pop markets to national chains, there's simply no shortage of locations throughout the Great Garden State.

The rankings below were compiled by Stacker and include a mix of Jersey and non-Jersey-based grocery stores. Some of the grocery stores listed can be found across the country, while others are regional favorites.

What's really nice about this list is that there are a bunch of Jersey-based locations that made the rankings. Even the most popular grocery store in the nation can be found all throughout New Jersey.

With that said, however, some might disagree with the place that landed as number one. Does the top location really qualify as a grocery store in the first place?

Maybe in some parts of the country, it does. But in New Jersey, it's a tough argument to make when compared to places such as Stop & Shop and ShopRite.

A wide angle view of an overflowing bag of groceries on a white background miflippo GettyImages loading...

Check out the list below and see what you think. The good news is both Stop & Shop and ShopRite did make the cut but not where you might expect them to be.

Then afterward, let us know in the comments what your favorite grocery store is in New Jersey. Did your favorite grocery store make the list? Or do you feel your grocery store of choice should've ranked better?

And also, let us know your thoughts if you feel the number one location should've even been included as a grocery store in the first place despite its popularity in New Jersey.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls.

Groceries in wicker basket isolated on white monticelllo ThinkStock loading...

What grocery store do you feel should be #1?

It's nice to see some true Jersey grocery store staples make the list. But 7-11 at the top spot seems like a stretch when compared to other grocery stores here in the Great Garden State.

So perhaps we need to rework this ranking a bit to see what New Jerseyans think. In your opinion, what would you say is New Jersey's most popular grocery store?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.