NJ teen rower: I want apology for being called ‘Rosa Parks,’ N-word

LINWOOD — The 16-year-old Absegami High School junior rower who was the subject of a racial slur at a championship meet on Sunday wants a face-to-face apology.

Myasia Joga told the Press of Atlantic City she was riding a jitney bus to an awards ceremony, after the Atlantic County High School Rowing Championships at Lake Lenape in Mays Landing, with members of the Mainland Regional High School rowing team who she said started to make her "uncomfortable and abused."

Joga, who is black, told the newspaper she and a teammate missed a bus with the rest of her own team and took the next one instead.

Joga told the newspaper they called her "Rosa Parks," the black woman whose refusal to give up her seat on a Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955 led the city's black community to boycott city buses for nearly a year. She said the Mainland students also called her the N-word.

"When information about the incident was brought to our attention, it was immediately investigated and the student-athletes involved were disciplined. The comments made by these two students are not reflective of the policies and practices of the Mainland Regional High School community," Mainland Superintendent Mark Marrone said in a written statement.

Marrone did not disclose the identities of the students or how they were disciplined.

Greater Egg Harbor Regional Schools Chief School Administrator John Keenan told New Jersey 101.5 he was grateful for the swift manner that Mainland "did a through investigation and took appropriate action."

