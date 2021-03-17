NJ high school play cancelled due to snow…flakes (Opinion)

The musical "South Pacific" was set to be the spring musical at Hunterdon Central Regional High School, but has now been canceled due to concerns from two students and some faculty. Some of the language and ethnic stereotypes were deemed too offensive after 72 years of performances given around the world.

According to the school superintendent, the play was chosen because "it contained a strong anti-racist message", but in today's woke world of oversensitivity and virtue signaling ignorance, apparently, it's the opposite. So, an educated, experienced adult thought it had a "relevant and important message, but two teenagers with half of his education and a third of his life experience got it canceled.

If that doesn't seem insane to you than your scope of context and wisdom is as narrow as the overly sensitive, victimhood seeking, narrow-minded kids who killed the spring musical. The overreactions of the past ten months in every aspect of our society to anything having to do with race or ethnicity, with no context or nuisance, is staggering, foolish and presents a danger to the future of our society.

With the combination of social media allowing a platform for every trivial grievance, imagined or anticipated, and an education system teaching and fostering victimhood over knowledge has cause a rupture in our social fabric that may never be repaired. I'm sure the kids and their parents are proud of their accomplishment, but if this country ever comes to its senses again, I hope they'll see this as one of their more foolish indiscretions of their youth. These kids think they know a lot more than they do and are guided by teenage emotions, not rational thought. As someone once said, "What good is it to know everything if you don't understand anything."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.