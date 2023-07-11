NJ heartthrob spotted at this ice cream joint

Heartthrob (noun) A male celebrity known for his good looks.

Now if I told you a New Jersey heartthrob was spotted at an ice cream joint in New Jersey, where would your guesses go? Jersey Freeze is a wildly popular ice cream joint and that might make you think Bruce Springsteen, but would a 73-year-old be considered a heartthrob?

OK, but what if he brought his buddy Jon Bon Jovi with him? Nope. Guess again. Go younger.

jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram jerseyfreeze1952 via Instagram loading...

Paul Rudd? After all he’s from Passaic and was named Sexiest Man Alive by “People” magazine two years ago.

Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images Photo by Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images loading...

No. Keep going.

Danny DeVito? Just kidding!

I’ll give you a hint. It’s a singer. And he’s in his 30s. And he has some pretty famous brothers, too.

Give up? Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers was seen at The Stirling Fountain in Stirling, New Jersey recently. And the staff there was quick to post about it on social media.

@stirling_fountain_ice_cream via Instagram @stirling_fountain_ice_cream via Instagram loading...

It looks like he was more than happy to pose for some selfies with a couple of girls who work there. Kevin, 35, is the senior brother of the trio of superstars and no, Joe and Nick were not with him.

@stirling_fountain_ice_cream via Instagram @stirling_fountain_ice_cream via Instagram loading...

@stirling_fountain_ice_cream via Instagram @stirling_fountain_ice_cream via Instagram loading...

The guys grew up in Wyckoff. Kevin currently lives with his wife Danielle (who recently turned down an invite to be part of “Real Housewives of New Jersey”) and two daughters in Denville, about a half hour away from the Stirling Fountain.

With six albums under their belts the boys are due to play Yankee Stadium on August 12 and 13.

