NJ health department urges flu vaccine for all eligible residents

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicting a heavy flu season this winter as travel and in-person activities continue to increase, the New Jersey Department of Health is issuing a reminder that all residents at least six months of age are recommended to get a yearly flu shot.

In a release Wednesday, the DOH said influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time, at a time when many are preparing to receive boosters of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, or considering getting a first COVID shot.

During the 2020-2021 flu season, the DOH said only around half of New Jersey residents age 18 and older got a flu shot, with numbers continuing to lag among Black individuals (about 43%, the state said).

Children younger than 5, adults 65 and over, pregnant women, American Indians and Alaskan Natives, those with certain complicating medical conditions, or who care for people most susceptible to flu are considered high-risk and should get vaccinated, according to the DOH release.

The state is directing residents to additional flu statistics kept on the CDC's website.

Flu symptoms to look out for

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

