NJ flu season coming — Watch for these symptoms, similar to COVID

We recently reported on the oncoming flu season, which is expected to bounce back in a major way in 2021 after masking and social distancing due to COVID-19 kept influenza at a minimum in New Jersey last fall and winter.

Both the flu and COVID are respiratory illnesses, which can make them difficult to distinguish. If you're feeling sick, the only way you will be able to tell the difference is by getting tested for COVID-19.

Making things more complicated is the Delta variant of COVID, which emphasizes some of the "classic" symptoms of the novel coronavirus over others.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some signs you might have the flu, but which could also be clues of a COVID-19 infection.

Flu symptoms to look out for

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Delta variant dominating NJ - here are signs you may have it