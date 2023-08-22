There's a disturbing trend in the world of education, and it’s pretty worrisome. There aren't enough teachers in the U.S. to go around.

The demand for these educators keeps growing, making it a big problem that needs fixing fast.

Scholaroo, a company that provides education research and scholarships went through the latest info.

They looked at how many teachers there are for every student in public schools, state by state in order to see where the country has the worst teacher shortage.

Scholaroo came up with a surprising find.

New Jersey isn't doing half bad. It's actually the seventh state with one of the lowest teacher shortages.

And the champs in handling the shortage? Here's the lineup, from the best to the not-so-great:

1. Vermont

2. New Hampshire

3. North Dakota

4. New York

5. Missouri

6. Maine

7. New Jersey

8. Massachusetts

9. Connecticut

10. Nebraska

Scholaroo's experts got all the official info from public records about how many teachers and students are in each state's public schools.

They also figured out which subjects are lacking teachers, using official data from the school years 2022 to 2023.

This news from Scholaroo shows that we've got a real challenge ahead of us.

Finding ways to fix this shortage is super important as the education world keeps changing. But at least here in the Garden State, we’re doing ok.

