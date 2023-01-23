NJ has most frustrating commute in U.S. — here’s a survival guide

It might not be a surprise that your New Jersey commute is awful. But did you know it's the worst in the U.S.? According to a traffic study just out, CoPilot research ranked New York/New Jersey as the worst metro region in the nation.

The absolute worst.

Further, another traffic study by Inrix shows New Jersey drivers waste the equivalent of almost three forty hour work weeks being stuck in traffic every year.

Think about that. You might be stuck in traffic jams trying to get to your job for a longer number of days per year than you get vacation. Ugh.

No wonder road rage seems off the charts, and no one needs that. So in the interest of your sanity I'm offering this New Jersey traffic survival guide.

Here are some suggestions on how to fill those bleak traffic hours.

Keep an imbecile log.

On each commute keep a count of how many idiots pulled off what asinine move. Have fun comparing days.

Listen to Bill Spadea.

Love him or hate him, it will get your adrenaline going more than the morning coffee.

In city traffic, spend time at red lights and traffic jams avoiding eye contact with other drivers.

In New Jersey it may save your life.

Listen to Deminski & Doyle.

Some laughs might spare you from road rage plus you can kill time in traffic jams counting how many temperature-triples Doyle had.

When the commute gets really hairy, go ahead and let the curses fly (just not out the window so the other driver can hear you.)

It will relieve stress. In fact, keep a log of all your creative compound curse words and have fun seeing how many new ones you can create.

If you’re really bored on a long commute and need someone to talk to ...

When passing a cop quickly pretend like you’re nervously hiding something in your console or under your seat.

You’ll have someone to talk to for at least 20 minutes.

Do some car karaoke to “Radar Love” by Golden Earring or “Rock and Roll” by Led Zeppelin.

You’ll still be doing only 2 mph but at least in your mind you’ll be doing 100.

Yeah, it’s tough dealing with New Jersey traffic. Think of it this way. Over the span of a 30-year career, you’ll spend 90 40-hour work weeks just sitting in traffic.

On second thought, don’t think of it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

