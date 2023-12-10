NJ has 3 great bagel shops within 15 minutes of each other

Everyone’s got their go-to bagel shop. I know I’ve got mine. It’s Mikey Bagels in Chesterfield.

Partly because of the proximity to where I live but also because of how good their bagels are.

But I also happen to have two other bagel shops in my area that I’ll go to depending on what kind of bagel I’m feeling.

Living in Jersey, you're bound to have multiple good bagel shops around you. Some might have better selections than others, and sometimes different specialties.

Below, these three bagel shops will be highlighted on where they’re located, but also what you should try when you go there. Because some places just have better options than others.

Their everything bagel is no doubt the one you need to try, but their blueberry bagels are a close second. Try their specialty cream cheeses and you really cant’t go wrong. They’re in Chesterfield New Jersey.

Cinnamon Raisin bagels are a must here. Dennis and Judi one time named them the best bagel shop in the area, and for good reason.

If while you’re there you want a sandwich too, the Heritage is one I’d recommend. It’s got chicken cutlets, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese on it. Delicious!

They have the best French toast bagel you’ll ever have. Topped with powdered sugar, the bagel is more dense than any I’ve had before. Dip it in syrup and it’ll change the way you think about bagels!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

