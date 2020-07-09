NJ gym teacher charged with having sexual affair with legal-age student

MOUNT HOLLY — A health and physical education teacher at Rancocas Valley High School is facing years in prison after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Gary Jiampetti, 43, has not been charged with sexual assault but with second-degree official misconduct, which is the state's catch-all law against public corruption.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said that the student was not underage at the time but she was enrolled in the school where Jiampetti worked.

Jiampetti was arrested Thursday at his Berlin home.

Mount Holly police and the prosecutor's office were contacted after former students made "distressing allegations" against Jiampetti, according to schools Superintendent Christopher Heulig. Investigators are looking into other allegations.

Coffina said an investigation confirmed at least one consensual sexual relationship with a student who has since graduated. Investigators said the relationship occurred some time before this most recent school year.

Heulig said that Jiampetti is not allowed at the school or any school events and his access to the school's technology has been cut.

Prosecutors did not provide other details about the student in order to protect her identity.

A search of public records shows Jiampetti has been with the district since September 2001. A cached version of his page on the district website showed he was an IABBO basketball official and a boys soccer coach.

A Trentonian news story identified Jimapetti as being involved in a fight at at NJ Transit Delanco light rail station in October 2015.

Coffina asked anyone with information to call his office at 609-265-7113.

