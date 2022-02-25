NJ guy might replace Troy Aikman on FOX Sports

If FOX Sports does indeed lose Troy Aikman to ESPN Monday Night Football as is rumored, there will be a huge seat to fill. Who better than a Jersey guy?

First of all, about that huge seat. Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champ, has been in his analyst role beside play-by-play master Joe Buck for something like 20 years. Only Pat Summerall and John Madden was a longer pairing. In other words, this is kind of a big deal.

That’s where Greg Olsen steps in. The New Jersey native might be the guy according to published reports. He was born in Paterson and raised in Wayne. Attended Wayne Hills High School. The tight end went on to a 14-year NFL career with the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks.

He retired only a year ago and went straight to work with FOX so this would be one hell of a promotion. Would that mean they’d try to get him for a cheap increase? Touchdown Wire previously reported Aikman’s Fox salary to be $7.5 million a year. An ESPN deal is rumored to be offering $17 million annually.

Part of Greg Olson’s FOX Sports bio reads:

Veteran NFL tight end and three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen joined FOX Sports following retirement at the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season and embarks on his FOX NFL game analyst role in 2021, working alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and reporter Pam Oliver. In early 2020, during the offseason before his final season with the Seattle Seahawks, Olsen partnered with Burkhardt to call five XFL games for FOX Sports.

However this plays out Olsen is no longer a Jersey resident. He lives with his wife Kara and their three kids in North Carolina, home of low property tax and even lower pizza quality.

