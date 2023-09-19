NJ gives ultimatum to Jenkinson’s over popular beach spot

🌊 Jenkinson's closed beach access after Labor Day

🌊 The closure is in violation of state rules, officials say

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Jenkinson's has been warned to open its beaches by the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The company that owns the sand strip in Point Pleasant Beach in a deal that goes back to 1926 closed off all access to the beach after Labor Day without explanation.

Mayor Paul Kanitra on his Facebook page said it was apparently because of an earlier off-season drowning and lawsuit.

The DEP in a letter addressed to owner Frank Storino said it inspected the beach on Sept. 14 and found all beach access points had been blocked, gated or chained. There was signage stating the beach was closed and there was no swimming or wading.

"The permitee cannot limit vertical or horizontal public access to its dry sand beach area nor interfere with the public's right to free use of the dry sand for intermittent recreational purposes connected with the ocean and wet sand," the DEP wrote.

"Voluntarily take corrective action"

The letter gives Storino "an opportunity to voluntarily take corrective actions" and engage the DEP in discussion. The letter did not disclose a penalty for non-compliance or a deadline.

A person who answered the phone at Jenkinson's was not able to offer comment or say if it would comply.

The Jersey Shore is in the midst of its second season with people coming to the beach in September and October while the weather is still warm.

Jenkinson's hosts its "Boos at the Boardwalk" event the final two weekends of October.

