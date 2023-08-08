NJ fugitive arrested in Ohio for Long Branch shooting, cops say

🔴 A man was shot in the neck in Long Branch in June

🔴 Two people have been charged with attempted murder for the shooting

🔴 One of the suspects was arrested by a fugitive task force in Ohio, officials said

LONG BRANCH — An Asbury Park man and a Tinton Falls woman have been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Jersey Shore in June.

Michael O’ Rourke, 31, of Asbury Park was arrested in Ohio by the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force on Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, and three second-degree weapons offenses.

Brianna Graziano, 27, of Tinton Falls was arrested in New Jersey by U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Task Force not long after O'Rourke's arrest, authorities said. She is charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges stem from a shooting in Long Branch early on the morning of June 12.

Matilda Terrace apartments in Long Branch (Google Maps) Matilda Terrace apartments in Long Branch (Google Maps) loading...

Long Branch cops were called to the Matilda Terrace apartments on Second Avenue around 2:15 a.m. for a report of an altercation, prosecutors said.

The officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. One of the bullets struck his neck. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center and survived. Authorities have not identified the victim.

An ensuing investigation found that O'Rourke and Graziano were responsible for the shooting, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. It's not clear what sparked the violent confrontation.

This is not O'Rourke's first encounter with law enforcement. He was sentenced to three years in prison for illegally possessing a sawed-off shotgun, according to state records.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.