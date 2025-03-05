NJ foodies thrilled as 3 new places open in Montclair

Whenever I think of Montclair, that trendy town in Essex County, I think of Stephen Colbert who lives there. So when I heard about three new food places opening, I pictured Colbert strolling in eventually to try them. I imagine sooner or later, he will.

First, there’s the Paper Lantern. They’re a Chinese restaurant offering Sichuan and Chinese fusion dishes. You’ll find traditional Sichuan options like spicy boiled beef but plenty of gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options as well. Hey, this is Montclair, after all.

They had their grand opening on Feb. 17 and you’ll find them at 379 Bloomfield Ave.

Then there’s Qahwah House. It’s a coffee shop with a deep history. They serve coffee and tea Middle Eastern-style along with pastries and their backstory is amazing. This Yemeni-style coffee shop was started in 2017 by Ibrahim Alhasbani and has locations across the country. Montclair is its second New Jersey location, with the first being in Clifton.

Ibrahim Alhasbani’s family has been in the coffee farming business for eight generations. He was born in Yemen and like those generations before him, raised amid coffee plants. From Qawah House’s website: “This rich heritage has profoundly influenced our passion and understanding of coffee…. the knowledge and skills passed down through generations were absorbed. This unique upbringing has endowed our team with a deep respect for the art of coffee making and an intimate understanding of its intricacies.”

Curious? They're now open in Montclair at 493 Bloomfield Ave.

Finally, there’s O’Bagel. New Jersey Monthly says they’re already known for having among the best bagels in New Jersey. They once offered a 30-pound breakfast sandwich. Generous, delicious and creative bagels are their passion.

Now they’re bringing that passion to their sixth Garden State location, which you can soon enjoy at 560 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair, but as of now, a grand opening date hasn’t been given.

If you see Stephen Colbert at any of these places, tell him I said hi.

