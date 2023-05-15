Some people call them hoagies, and for those, here's a list of the great hoagie shops of New Jersey as picked by my listeners. Some say it's not a "hoagie" but a "Primo" but they are an incredibly delicious franchise located throughout South Jersey. If you're ever in Sea Isle City, I would suggest trying the one located at 29 Kennedy Blvd.

Still, there are those who call that delicious sandwich made with the freshest of bread, the finest of meats and cheeses, and the greatest of garnishes like lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar, salt, pepper, oregano, (and for me, mayo) subs.

Now, if you're talking about the greatest subs of the Jersey Shore, you must start in Atlantic City. White House Subs are so good, that they are worth leaving the boardwalk for, should you really be in the mood. One thing I love about the White House sub is that they put the lettuce on the inside, and the cold cuts on the outside; making them so much easier to eat.

These are just 2 of the great sub-shops of the Jersey Shore. Here are some more picked by my listeners and social media:

Look for anything advertising Hoagies and run the other way. It’s called Sub

Jason Beyer

Sugar Hill Subs Mays Landing

Erocz K Can

Jim Brown

Franks Deli in Asbury Park.

Alan Binger

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Bruno's Pizza and Subs in Neptune City

Steve Eccles

Lori Berry

Lenny’s in Hooper Ave. in Toms River makes old-school deli super-stuffed heroes.

Teddy Maturo

Lenny’s Colonial Market in Point Pleasant

Gregg Jordan

Lennys in Point Pleasant. That's it

Jeffrey Circle

Driftwood Deli and Sub Shop in Toms River!!!

Kevin Askew

Suncrest Market, Wildwood Crest

Mark Petti Sr.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

