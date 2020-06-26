NJ fireworks for summer 2020: July 4 weekend and beyond
Even with several events cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, communities throughout New Jersey are planning fireworks displays for Fourth of July weekend and beyond.
New Jersey 101.5 has collected the following information about events throughout the state. If you know of another, please email us at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.
Where applicable, we've noted any special accommodations or restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
All events are additionally subject to statewide limits on the size of gatherings, which as of June 22 are set at 250 people, but expected to grow if New Jersey continues to see declining spread and hospitalizations from the virus. Some event organizers may limit capacity further.
Fireworks in Atlantic County
New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Atlantic County.
Fireworks in Bergen County
Allendale
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 (rain date Sept. 13)
- Location: Crestwood Lake
- Restrictions or accommodations: For Allendale residents and their guests only
- Website: holidayobservers.org
Fireworks in Burlington County
Bordentown Township
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 5
- Location: Joseph Lawrence Park
- Website: bordentowntownship.com
Fireworks in Camden County
Camden
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 9:30 p.m. (postponed from an earlier date)
- Location: Battleship New Jersey
- Website: battleshipnewjersey.org
Fireworks in Cape May County
Middle Township
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Clarence Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Road, Cape May Court House
- Website: middletownship.com
Wildwood
- Date: Saturday, July 4 (rain date July 5)
- Location: Wildwood Boardwalk
- Website: wildwoodsnj.com, Facebook
Fireworks in Cumberland County
New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Cumberland County.
Fireworks in Essex County
Cedar Grove
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: Panther Park
- Restrictions or accomoadations: A maximum of 500 people will be allowed at the park. No bathroom facilities. The display will be live-streamed on the recreation deptartment's Facebook page
- Website: cedargrovenj.org.
West Orange
- Date: Postponed, date to be announced
- Location: West Orange High School
- Website: westorange.org
Fireworks in Gloucester County
Westville
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 26, at dusk (Fireworks will take place at the Fall Festival)
- Location: Festival will take place along Broadway; Fireworks will will take place along River Drive
- Website: westville-nj.com
Fireworks in Hudson County
New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Hudson County.
Fireworks in Hunterdon County
New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Hunterton County.
Fireworks in Mercer County
New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Mercer County.
Fireworks in Middlesex County
Cranbury
- Date: Postponed, date to be announced
- Location: Village Park
- Website: cranburytownship.org
Highland Park
- Date: Postponed, date to be announced
- Location: Donaldson Park
- Website: hpboro.com, facebook.com
Milltown
- Date: Saturday, July 4, 9 p.m.
- Restrictions or accommodations: No large-scale gathering will be taking place, but instead, a series of events streamed online all day. At 9 p.m., isten for the fire whistle at 9 p.m., light up your flashlight, and bang pots for two minutes until the second whistle, then look up. Events will be simulcast on Milltown TV 15
- Website: milltown4tofjuly.wordpress.com
Fireworks in Monmouth County
Union Beach
- Date: Postponed, date to be announced
- Location: Beachfront
- Website: ubnj.net
Fireworks in Morris County
New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Morris County.
Fireworks in Ocean County
Beachwood
- Date: Postponed until Saturday, Sept. 5
- Location: Beachwood Beach
- Website: beachwoodusa.com
Lakewood
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: FirstEnergy Park
- Restrictions or accommodations: There are two ways to enjoy the show, an in-park extravaganza that includes dinner, dessert, live music, and BlueClaws merchandise, as well as a parking lot-only event where fans can watch the fireworks from their vehicles. Tickets are $15 per car in the parking lot or $40 for the full package.
- Website: MILB.com
Toms River
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Shelter Cove
- Website: Facebook event listing
Fireworks in Passaic County
New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Passaic County.
Fireworks in Salem County
New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Morris County.
Fireworks in Somerset County
Montgomery
- Date: Postponed, date to be announced
- Location: Montgomery High School
- Website: montgomeryfireworks.org
Fireworks in Sussex County
Augusta
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Restrictions or accommodations: $10 per person
- Website: skylandsstadium.com
Fireworks in Union County
Clark
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 (rain date Sept. 7) (Postponed from an earlier date)
- Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School
- Website: ourclark.com
Fireworks in Warren County
- No fireworks displays are scheduled in Warren County
Listings compiled by Amy Suraci, Eric Weinstein and Katherine Sonta
