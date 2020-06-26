NJ fireworks for summer 2020: July 4 weekend and beyond

Even with several events cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, communities throughout New Jersey are planning fireworks displays for Fourth of July weekend and beyond.

New Jersey 101.5 has collected the following information about events throughout the state. If you know of another, please email us at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Where applicable, we've noted any special accommodations or restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All events are additionally subject to statewide limits on the size of gatherings, which as of June 22 are set at 250 people, but expected to grow if New Jersey continues to see declining spread and hospitalizations from the virus. Some event organizers may limit capacity further.

Fireworks in Atlantic County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Atlantic County.

Fireworks in Bergen County

Allendale

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 (rain date Sept. 13)

Location: Crestwood Lake

Restrictions or accommodations: For Allendale residents and their guests only

Website: holidayobservers.org

Fireworks in Burlington County

Bordentown Township



Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Location: Joseph Lawrence Park

Website: bordentowntownship.com

Fireworks in Camden County

Camden



Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 9:30 p.m. (postponed from an earlier date)

Location: Battleship New Jersey

Website: battleshipnewjersey.org

Fireworks in Cape May County

Middle Township

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Clarence Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Road, Cape May Court House

Website: middletownship.com

Wildwood



Date: Saturday, July 4 (rain date July 5)

Location: Wildwood Boardwalk

Website: wildwoodsnj.com, Facebook

Fireworks in Cumberland County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Cumberland County.

Fireworks in Essex County

Cedar Grove



Date: Friday, July 3

Location: Panther Park

Restrictions or accomoadations: A maximum of 500 people will be allowed at the park. No bathroom facilities. The display will be live-streamed on the recreation deptartment's Facebook page

Website: cedargrovenj.org.

West Orange



Date: Postponed, date to be announced

Location: West Orange High School

Website: westorange.org

Fireworks in Gloucester County

Westville



Date: Saturday, Sept. 26, at dusk (Fireworks will take place at the Fall Festival)

Location: Festival will take place along Broadway; Fireworks will will take place along River Drive

Website: westville-nj.com

Fireworks in Hudson County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Hudson County.

Fireworks in Hunterdon County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Hunterton County.

Fireworks in Mercer County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Mercer County.

Fireworks in Middlesex County

Cranbury



Date: Postponed, date to be announced

Location: Village Park

Website: cranburytownship.org

Highland Park



Date: Postponed, date to be announced

Location: Donaldson Park

Website: hpboro.com, facebook.com

Milltown



Date: Saturday, July 4, 9 p.m.

Restrictions or accommodations: No large-scale gathering will be taking place, but instead, a series of events streamed online all day. At 9 p.m., isten for the fire whistle at 9 p.m., light up your flashlight, and bang pots for two minutes until the second whistle, then look up. Events will be simulcast on Milltown TV 15

Website: milltown4tofjuly.wordpress.com

Fireworks in Monmouth County

Union Beach

Date: Postponed, date to be announced

Location: Beachfront

Website: ubnj.net

Fireworks in Morris County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Morris County.

Fireworks in Ocean County

Beachwood



Date: Postponed until Saturday, Sept. 5

Location: Beachwood Beach

Website: beachwoodusa.com

Lakewood

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: FirstEnergy Park

Restrictions or accommodations: There are two ways to enjoy the show, an in-park extravaganza that includes dinner, dessert, live music, and BlueClaws merchandise, as well as a parking lot-only event where fans can watch the fireworks from their vehicles. Tickets are $15 per car in the parking lot or $40 for the full package.

Website: MILB.com

Toms River

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Shelter Cove

Website: Facebook event listing

Fireworks in Passaic County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Passaic County.

Fireworks in Salem County

Fireworks in Somerset County

Montgomery

Date: Postponed, date to be announced

Location: Montgomery High School

Website: montgomeryfireworks.org

Fireworks in Sussex County

Augusta



Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Skylands Stadium

Restrictions or accommodations: $10 per person

Website: skylandsstadium.com

Fireworks in Union County

Clark

Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 (rain date Sept. 7) (Postponed from an earlier date)

Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School

Website: ourclark.com

Fireworks in Warren County

No fireworks displays are scheduled in Warren County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Warren County.

Listings compiled by Amy Suraci, Eric Weinstein and Katherine Sonta

