NJ fireworks for summer 2020: July 4 weekend and beyond

Even with several events cancelled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, communities throughout New Jersey are planning fireworks displays for Fourth of July weekend and beyond.

New Jersey 101.5 has collected the following information about events throughout the state. If you know of another, please email us at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.

Where applicable, we've noted any special accommodations or restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All events are additionally subject to statewide limits on the size of gatherings, which as of June 22 are set at 250 people, but expected to grow if New Jersey continues to see declining spread and hospitalizations from the virus. Some event organizers may limit capacity further.

Fireworks in Atlantic County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Atlantic County.

Fireworks in Bergen County

Allendale 

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 (rain date Sept. 13)
  • Location: Crestwood Lake
  • Restrictions or accommodations: For Allendale residents and their guests only
  • Website: holidayobservers.org

Fireworks in Burlington County

Bordentown Township

Fireworks in Camden County

Camden

  • Date: Saturday, Aug. 31, 9:30 p.m. (postponed from an earlier date)
  • Location: Battleship New Jersey
  • Website: battleshipnewjersey.org

Fireworks in Cape May County

Middle Township

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: Clarence Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Road, Cape May Court House
  • Website: middletownship.com

Wildwood

Fireworks in Cumberland County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Cumberland County.

 

Fireworks in Essex County

Cedar Grove

  • Date: Friday, July 3
  • Location: Panther Park
  • Restrictions or accomoadations: A maximum of 500 people will be allowed at the park. No bathroom facilities. The display will be live-streamed on the recreation deptartment's Facebook page
  • Website: cedargrovenj.org. 

West Orange

  • Date: Postponed, date to be announced
  • Location: West Orange High School
  • Website: westorange.org

Fireworks in Gloucester County

Westville

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 26, at dusk (Fireworks will take place at the Fall Festival)
  • Location: Festival will take place along Broadway; Fireworks will will take place along River Drive
  • Website: westville-nj.com

Fireworks in Hudson County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Hudson County.

Fireworks in Hunterdon County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Hunterton County.

Fireworks in Mercer County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Mercer County.

Fireworks in Middlesex County

Cranbury

Highland Park

Milltown

Fireworks in Monmouth County

Union Beach

  • Date: Postponed, date to be announced
  • Location: Beachfront
  • Website: ubnj.net

Fireworks in Morris County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Morris County.

Fireworks in Ocean County

Beachwood

  • Date: Postponed until Saturday, Sept. 5
  • Location: Beachwood Beach
  • Website: beachwoodusa.com

Lakewood

  • Date: Friday, July 3
  • Location: FirstEnergy Park
  • Restrictions or accommodations: There are two ways to enjoy the show, an in-park extravaganza that includes dinner, dessert, live music, and BlueClaws merchandise, as well as a parking lot-only event where fans can watch the fireworks from their vehicles. Tickets are $15 per car in the parking lot or $40 for the full package.
  • Website: MILB.com

Toms River

Fireworks in Passaic County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Passaic County.

Fireworks in Salem County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Morris County.

Fireworks in Somerset County

Montgomery

Fireworks in Sussex County

Augusta

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: Skylands Stadium
  • Restrictions or accommodations: $10 per person
  • Website: skylandsstadium.com

Fireworks in Union County

Clark

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 (rain date Sept. 7) (Postponed from an earlier date)
  • Location: Arthur L. Johnson High School
  • Website: ourclark.com

Fireworks in Warren County

  • No fireworks displays are scheduled in Warren County

New Jersey 101.5 is not yet aware of any fireworks displays planned for Warren County.

Listings compiled by Amy Suraci, Eric Weinstein and Katherine Sonta 

