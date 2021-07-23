NJ firehouse closed ‘in best interest of community,’ council says

BUENA — Buena Fire District 1, also known as Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., was dissolved by the Buena Borough Council during a special meeting Monday due to ongoing violations.

According to the meeting agenda, an audit of the company by an outside CPA firm found "violations of statutory obligations and duties by the Board of Fire Commissioners in the operation and administration of the funds of the Borough of Buena Fire District #1."

The firm concluded it would be in the borough's best interest from both public safety and financial perspectives to dissolve Fire Company 1. The borough's other fire company, Minotola Fire Department, also known as Fire Company 2, had already prepared a plan for its expansion to take on additional coverage.

The ordinance approved by the council also transferred all funds, equipment and property to Fire Company 2.

Trying to Save the Firehouse

Members of Fire Company 1 watched the meeting online at the firehouse and made pleas to the council to give it additional time to correct its problems, according to Vineland Daily Journal coverage of the meeting. Video of the meeting is not readily available for viewing on the borough website.

There was hope among the firefighters the firehouse would reopen after six problems had been remedied, according to the Daily Journal, but then the borough said paperwork was missing for proving two members were certified and the meeting to dissolve the firehouse was set.

Supporters of the firehouse told the Daily Journal they plan a recall election of Mayor David Zappariello and the council members on the grounds that closing the firehouse was not in the best interest of the community.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Family summer fairs & events in NJ happening through Labor Day A full list of county fairs, street fairs, and family fun events happening late summer through Labor Day in NJ. (All events are listed in date order starting July 27 through September 6)

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.