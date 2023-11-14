Police look for missing young NJ mom and 2 kids
🔴 A mom and her 2 children have been missing for eight days
🔴 The young mother is 17 years old
🔴 Police are asking anyone with information to contact them
BUENA — A young mom and her two children have been missing for over a week and police are asking the public for any tips.
Kaylani Peralta, 17, was last seen with her son and daughter on Nov. 6, according to the Franklin Township police in Gloucester County.
Peralta along with her 1-year-old son Daniel Peralta and 4-month-old Olivia Peralta have been listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center.
Police said Peralta left her home off Central Ave. in Buena with her children on Nov. 6.
All three are believed to be in the Atlantic City area, police said on Tuesday morning.
Anyone who knows where they may be is asked to call the Franklin Township police at 856-694-1414.
