Police look for missing young NJ mom and 2 kids

BUENA — A young mom and her two children have been missing for over a week and police are asking the public for any tips.

Kaylani Peralta, 17, was last seen with her son and daughter on Nov. 6, according to the Franklin Township police in Gloucester County.

Peralta along with her 1-year-old son Daniel Peralta and 4-month-old Olivia Peralta have been listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center.

Police said Peralta left her home off Central Ave. in Buena with her children on Nov. 6.

All three are believed to be in the Atlantic City area, police said on Tuesday morning.

Anyone who knows where they may be is asked to call the Franklin Township police at 856-694-1414.

