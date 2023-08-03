Explosion reduces NJ house to rubble — four unaccounted for

BUENA — An explosion blew the roof off a house Thursday morning sending two people including an infant to a burn center.

Franklin Township police Chief Matthew DeCesari said a fire started at a house on Northwest Boulevard in Buena around 10:35 a.m. triggering an explosion that left debris all over the yard and reduced the house to rubble. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

An infant and an adult female in her 20s or 30s were taken to a burn facility in Pennsylvania via medical helicopter. Four people are unaccounted for, according to the chief.

Several neighbors told 6 ABC Action News they heard a large boom and then saw smoke.

The fire is being treated as a criminal investigation.

DeCesari said several houses on the block were evacuated and two or three other houses were damaged.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.