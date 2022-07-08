NJ facility needs permanent home for 2 struggling seals
BRIGANTINE — The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is still caring for two female grey seals that likely would not be able to survive if returned to the wild.
The seals have been in the center's care for months, and the goal now is to find permanent placement for them in zoological facilities that can provide the seals with lifelong care.
One seal, stranded in Ship Bottom on March 15, was diagnosed with multiple heart issues during her time at the center. Local veterinarians have determined that she will need to be on medication for her condition for her entire life in order to keep her issues in check.
The other seal, stranded in Ventnor on May 5, was found suffering from multiple lacerations and a swollen jaw. Professionals later determined that she is blind; while she responds well when presented with food by people, she has difficulty locating fish in her pool on her own.
The stranding center's primary goal is to rehabilitate animals for release back into the water. Both of these seals have been deemed non-releasable by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
