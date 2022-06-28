NJ drivers could soon be exempt from camera tickets in PA (Opinion)

Plenty of New Jersey drivers spend time in Philadelphia for work or leisure. One of the worst roads that many of them travel is the Roosevelt Boulevard, an outdated, poorly designed twelve-lane highway that runs through a good swath of Philly. It's a road with a reputation for fatal accidents and reckless driving.

So, a couple of years ago they decided to put in red light cameras and cameras to clock speeders to cut down on the carnage. Well, knowing New Jersey drivers like myself, we would never participate in poor driving practice.

The New Jersey Legislature seeing this injustice has crafted a bill that would exempt NJ drivers from these camera traffic violations. They are administered by a third-party private company. The bill was sponsored by anti-red light camera champion Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, R-Monmouth.

There is enough to worry about driving on roads like the Roosevelt Boulevard. Sometimes speeding up is the only way to avoid a calamity. Sen. O'Scanlon claims these red-light camera laws are designed to make money for the third-party companies that run them and not for the safety of pedestrians or drivers.

He was successful in eliminating the red-light cameras five years ago from 73 intersections in 24 New Jersey towns. Even though the Legislature was successful in eliminating them here — a RARE victory for the average over taxes, over-regulated citizen — this is little protection for us across the river in Pennsylvania until now.

Maybe ... stayed tuned.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

