NJ driver takes days to turn himself in after hit-and-run

LAKEWOOD – A Jackson man accused of fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run is now in police custody.

On June 16 around 12:30 a.m., police were called to Lakewood’s First Street and Route 9 after a Kia K5 hit a pedestrian who used a designated crosswalk area. Authorities determined Brian Huerta-Tochihuitl, 20, was the one behind the wheel.

The victim is being treated at the Jersey Shore Medical Center and is said to be in critical but stable condition, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Days later on June 20, Huerta-Tochihuitl surrendered himself to Lakewood police. He’s currently at the Ocean County Jail.

Huerta-Tochihuitl has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident which resulted in serious bodily injury to another person, according to Billhimer.

As a reminder, defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

