NJ man, 30, gets prison for hit-run that killed pedestrian on walker

⚫ Perth Amboy man gets prison for deadly crash

⚫ Senior victim was crossing road with walker

⚫ Hit-and-run driver arrested same day

A 30-year-old Perth Amboy man has been sent to prison in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened about 18 months ago.

Hansel Farrier-Romero was sentenced on Tuesday by a Superior Court judge in New Brunswick to seven years in state prison for the death of 72-year-old Rocco Chirichillo.

Law enforcement responded around 8:29 p.m., Aug. 7, 2022, to the intersection of Convery and Pfeiffer boulevards following the report of a car that took off after striking Chirichillo, also a Perth Amboy resident.

Chirichillo had been using a walker to cross the road — he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators with Perth Amboy police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office then found that Farrier-Romero was the driver of a white Dodge Charger involved in the hit-and-run.

He was arrested later that night.

In June 2023, Farrier-Romero pleaded guilty to second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, resulting in death.

