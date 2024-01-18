NJ man, 30, gets prison for hit-run that killed pedestrian on walker
⚫ Perth Amboy man gets prison for deadly crash
⚫ Senior victim was crossing road with walker
⚫ Hit-and-run driver arrested same day
A 30-year-old Perth Amboy man has been sent to prison in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened about 18 months ago.
Hansel Farrier-Romero was sentenced on Tuesday by a Superior Court judge in New Brunswick to seven years in state prison for the death of 72-year-old Rocco Chirichillo.
Law enforcement responded around 8:29 p.m., Aug. 7, 2022, to the intersection of Convery and Pfeiffer boulevards following the report of a car that took off after striking Chirichillo, also a Perth Amboy resident.
Chirichillo had been using a walker to cross the road — he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators with Perth Amboy police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office then found that Farrier-Romero was the driver of a white Dodge Charger involved in the hit-and-run.
He was arrested later that night.
In June 2023, Farrier-Romero pleaded guilty to second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, resulting in death.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America
LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll