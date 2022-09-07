NJ driver dies after crashing into garbage truck, almost hitting workers

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A driver died after crashing into a garbage truck, almost hitting workers who managed to get out of the way at the last possible moment.

The truck was on Johnson Road in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu approached, according to Gloucester Township police.

One of the two workers riding on the back of the truck pushed his co-worker out of the way when he didn’t think that the Malibu was going to stop.

The worker's instinct was right: The Malibu slammed into the back of the truck, trapping the driver, Frank W. Cavender 4th, 34, of Glassboro.

Cavender had to be extricated by rescuers. He was taken to Jefferson Washington Township with life-threatening injuries where he later died, according to police.

Police said the speed of the car as it approached is still under investigation. Video of the crash shows that the engine compartment was completely crushed by the impact.

The driver of the truck and the two workers in the back were not injured.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.