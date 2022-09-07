NJ driver dies after crashing into garbage truck, almost hitting workers
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A driver died after crashing into a garbage truck, almost hitting workers who managed to get out of the way at the last possible moment.
The truck was on Johnson Road in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday when the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu approached, according to Gloucester Township police.
One of the two workers riding on the back of the truck pushed his co-worker out of the way when he didn’t think that the Malibu was going to stop.
The worker's instinct was right: The Malibu slammed into the back of the truck, trapping the driver, Frank W. Cavender 4th, 34, of Glassboro.
Cavender had to be extricated by rescuers. He was taken to Jefferson Washington Township with life-threatening injuries where he later died, according to police.
Police said the speed of the car as it approached is still under investigation. Video of the crash shows that the engine compartment was completely crushed by the impact.
The driver of the truck and the two workers in the back were not injured.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
