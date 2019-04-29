NJ dog rescued after falling from window, getting impaled

ENGLEWOOD — A dog that fell out of a window was rescued by firefighters when he got impaled on a street light 20 feet off the ground on Saturday.

Lt. David Haenelt of the Englewood Fire Department told New Jersey 101.5 Libby the basset hound was lucky to survive the fall from a fourth-floor apartment. The dog was quickly brought by first-responders to Oradell Animal Hospital, according to Haenelt.

Libby went out a window at the Brownstones at Englewood South just before noon but it's not clear what got her attention and prompted her to go out, according to Haenelt. He said her owners were not hone at the time.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue Libby and bring her to the ground.

Haenelt said Libby is stable and expected to make a full recovery.

