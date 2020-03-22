NJ distilleries step up & craft hand sanitizer to fight COVID-19

New Jersey's craft spirits industry has answered the call to help keep first responders safe amid the spread of COVID-19, as some have converted operations to make hand sanitizer.

Train Wreck Distillery in Mount Holly started providing visitors with "very limited" 12 ounce bottles of sanitizer over the weekend.

In Fairfield, Claremont Distillery similarly began producing hand sanitizer to try and help ease the shortage in supply. "We are asking all first responders to contact their local county OEM's for our hand sanitizer. The FBI is coordinating with them to provide the hand sanitizer," according to a post on Claremont's Facebook page Sunday.

In Atlantic County, Lazy Eye Distillery handed out 300 personal-sized bottles of free hand sanitizer to the surrounding community in Buena Vista Township March 19. "We are glad we could make a small dent in this major crisis," the distillery posted to Facebook after the massive community outreach, as explained in a video that also was shared:

"Donations to defer cost" and even bottles were suggested as possible means of public support by Claremont, while

Train Wreck Distillery also said community members looking to consider donating hydrogen peroxide, to keep the effort going.

