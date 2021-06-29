NJ teen dies in horrific crash on Route 322
MONROE (Gloucester) — A fiery crash Sunday on Route 322 left a 17-year-old driver dead.
The teen from Laurel Springs was driving a Nissan Maxima about 9:20 p.m. west on Route 322 near Coles Mill Road in the Williamstown section. The vehicle drifted into the eastbound lanes, according to Monroe police.
While trying to get back into the correct lane, the car spun clockwise and went off the right shoulder, police said.
The car hit a pole, snapping it at its base. The car then overturned, hit trees and caught fire before the teen could be rescued, according to police.
The teen’s identity was not disclosed by police.
